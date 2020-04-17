|
Hugo Herzog, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Rachel nee Wolfenson. Loving father of Varda (Barry) Geller and Anita (Stephen) Simes. Proud grandfather of Andy and Oliver Simes. Dear brother of the late Julius (the late Mila) Herzog and the late Ruth (the late Morris) Ader. Hugo (son of the late Rosa and Albert Herzog, who perished in Aushwitz) was born in Illigen, Germany on June 17, 1923. In 1939, Hugo fled the Nazis on the last boat to leave Germany for Palestine. After being placed in a detention camp near Haifa, he joined the British army to fight the Nazis. He fought in the Battle of El Alamein in Egypt against German General Rommel. After WWII, he joined what would become the Israeli Army, and fought in the Israeli War of Independence, when five Arab nations invaded Israel, immediately following the announcement of the independence of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948. In 1953, after serving more than eight years in the Army, making his heroic contribution to the birth of the State of Israel, Hugo, Rachel and his daughters moved to New York where he was re-united with his sister Ruth, and brother Julius (who survived Auschwitz). In 1964, the family moved to Brooklyn and would live there for over 40 years, until Rachel died. Hugo then moved to the Chicago area to be closer to his daughter, Anita, son-in-law, Stephen and his grandchildren. He lived at the Gidwitz Place in Deerfield, IL for over 10 years, and in 2019 he moved to the Lieberman Center in Skokie, IL. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, all services and Shiva will be private. There may be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions which may be made to The Lieberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 9700 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL 60076, www.cje.net/lieberman-center-for-health-and-rehabilitation or the Jewish United Fund, 30 S Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020