Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Cletus
Hunter W. Richards Obituary
HUNTER W. RICHARDS, cherished son of Michael Richards & Paige (nee Schwertman); loving brother of Ady & Grayson; adored grandson of William (late Patricia) Richards & Tom (Cathy) Schwertman; dear nephew of Nicholas and Judson Schwertman; Godson of Edward (Lauren) Morse; The Richards family would like to thank Hunter's extensive medical team for their care and compassion. Donations to the Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley Region in Hunter's name are greatly appreciated instead of sending flowers. Visitation Thursday, October 17 4-8 p.m. at ZARZYCKI MANOR CHAPELS, LTD., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Friday, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to The Church of St. Cletus, Mass 10 a.m. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
