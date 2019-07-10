Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Resources
More Obituaries for Hyman Jaffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hyman Jaffe


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hyman Jaffe Obituary
Hyman Jaffe, age 95, passed away at home on June 30. Hyman was born on February 23, 1924, to the late Jacob and Mary Jaffe. From an early age, Hyman was an avid violinist. An Army veteran, he served his country from 1943-1946. After his military service, Hyman spent over 30 years as a dedicated educator in the Chicago Public Schools, serving as a principal and as the Head of the Department of Curriculum. He is survived by his loving wife Norma of 63 years. For funeral service information, please visit, www.powellfuneraldirectors.com. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now