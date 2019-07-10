|
Hyman Jaffe, age 95, passed away at home on June 30. Hyman was born on February 23, 1924, to the late Jacob and Mary Jaffe. From an early age, Hyman was an avid violinist. An Army veteran, he served his country from 1943-1946. After his military service, Hyman spent over 30 years as a dedicated educator in the Chicago Public Schools, serving as a principal and as the Head of the Department of Curriculum. He is survived by his loving wife Norma of 63 years. For funeral service information, please visit, www.powellfuneraldirectors.com. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
