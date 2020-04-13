|
|
Hymen L. Brown, age 91, beloved husband of 70 years of Adele, nee Reich; devoted father of Marla (Steven) Sandler, Mark (Laura) Brown, and Susan (Adam) Karno; proud grandfather of Caryn (Eric) Strean, Joshua and Zachary Sandler, Jenna and Ryan Brown, and Lindsay Platt; adored great grandfather of two. Hy was a Navy veteran and former owner of Joliet Furniture Mart, which he ran for over 50 years until he retired at the age of 80. Hy was a talented artist and taught himself to do his own advertising for his business for many years. He enjoyed travelling, reading, cooking Sunday breakfasts, and doing his crossword puzzles. He always bragged about making the best potato latkes ever! Hy was very handy with tools and repairs and always enjoyed fixing and building things, even building the family a screened-in porch when he lived in Jeffrey Manor on the south side. Funeral services and shiva will be private at this time. Contributions can be made to the CDC Foundation, www.cdcfoundation.org or to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020