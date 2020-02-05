|
Hynek "Hank" J. Batka, age 89, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband to Dorothy nee Pulo for 60 wonderful years. Devoted dad to Phyllis (Jim) Sadowski, and Allan (Sheila) Batka. Loving grandpa to Henry, Kristen, Robert (Kalie), and Brendan. Dear brother to John (Bonnie) Batka. Hank was a life long "Indy" fan, and a proud Korean War veteran, specializing in the Explosive Disposal Division. A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb, 6 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL, from 3:00-8:00PM. The funeral mass will be Friday, Feb 7, at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info please call 773-736-3833 or visit Hank's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020