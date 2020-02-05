Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
Hynek J. Batka Obituary
Hynek "Hank" J. Batka, age 89, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband to Dorothy nee Pulo for 60 wonderful years. Devoted dad to Phyllis (Jim) Sadowski, and Allan (Sheila) Batka. Loving grandpa to Henry, Kristen, Robert (Kalie), and Brendan. Dear brother to John (Bonnie) Batka. Hank was a life long "Indy" fan, and a proud Korean War veteran, specializing in the Explosive Disposal Division. A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb, 6 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL, from 3:00-8:00PM. The funeral mass will be Friday, Feb 7, at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info please call 773-736-3833 or visit Hank's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
