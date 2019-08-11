Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Jewish Oakridge Cemetery
4301 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Hillside, IL
View Map
I. Ian 'Izzy' Dick, age 95. Oldest funeral director in the State of Illinois. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Rose, nee Green. Cherished father of Brian "Bud" (the late Dona) Dick (Marsha Goldberg), Mallory Dodds (Larry Reiner) and Douglas (Jaeng) Dick. Devoted grandfather of Heather Hurtado, Aaron Dick, Scott Dick, Bryna Dodds (Josh Rinker), Ahna Resendez, Mitchell Dick and Patamaporn Suklom and great-grandchildren Jacob, Raymond, Katrina, Megan and Nathan. Dear brother of Molly (the late Harry) Nudel and the late Ann (the late Larry Sandman and the late Mel) Katz and the late Ida Dick. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to dear friend and caregiver Elaine Petric. Izzy was an Army Veteran of World War II, a member of the Jewish War Veterans and went on an honor flight with his daughter to Washington D.C. Izzy was a funeral director in the State of Illinois for over 70 years first working for Piser Funeral Home, Lloyd Mandel Levayah Funerals finally Mitzvah Memorial Funerals where he remained licensed up until his death. Graveside service Tuesday 2:30 PM at Jewish Oakridge Cemetery, 4301 W. Roosevelt Rd. Hillside. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
