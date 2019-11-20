Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ian "Mike" Swibel

Ian "Mike" Swibel Obituary
Ian "Mike" Swibel, 64. Beloved father of Katherine (Derek Schwabek) Swibel and the late Joshua Swibel. Loving son of Anne (the late Bernard) Sugarman and the late Sidney Swibel. Dear brother of Sheri (Pavel) Latash, Stuart (Cynthia Martin) Swibel and Marshall (Darline Lewis) Sugarman. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Service Thursday, 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024 www.ushmm.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
