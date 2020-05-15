My wife Carol and I met Ida and her family while on vacation at the Secrets Wild Orchid Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica a few years ago. Ida was a wonderful human being to say the least. Name the topic and she was quite at ease and conversant on related matters. I loved our talks and will miss her dearly. She didn't suffer fools very much. Our condolences goes out to Bill and and Cissy and the kids. Also to her extended family. God bless you, Ida. Much love.

George Umezinwa

Friend