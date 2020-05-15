Ida Balaban Scully, age 96, adored wife for 58 years of the late Sherwin H. Scully. Devoted daughter of the late John and Bertha Balaban, Most wonderful mother to Michael (Cindy) Scully, Cissy (Bill) Greenspan and the late Danny Scully. Loving Nanny to Elizabeth and James Scully, Ross (Emma), Brett (Emily), Eli (Annelise) and Keri Greenspan (Robbie Appelbaum). Dearest Great-Nanny to Shayla and Isaac Greenspan. A most heartfelt love and appreciation to Mylene Tenio for being there for Mom all the way to the end. And thanks to Teresita Minao for her care as well. She was an avid golfer, one-time pilot, bridge player and perpetual college student, taking classes at Northwestern up until this semester. She lived an amazing 96 years and was our matriarch to the end. A role model for us all for a long life well lived. Even though she was sentimental, she never looked back too much. She always looking forward to the future and wanting to stay current with today. She will be missed by all who knew her and especially by those who loved her. We are unable, under the circumstances, to have the kind of funeral sendoff she always said she wanted. It was her wish to have Broadway show tunes played at her service so please crank up a little Mame, or Camelot, or West Side Story tonight in her memory. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can watch on Ida's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com, Monday May 18th at 1 PM live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Anti-Defamation League www.adl.org , an organization she was deeply committed to. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 15 to May 18, 2020.