1/
Ida G. Yntema
Ida G. Yntema (nee Hoekstra), age 97, died peacefully on October 25, 2020, in her Western Springs home where she had lived for sixty years. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. J.L. Yntema, the devoted mother of Margaret Yntema Sereno, James Yntema, Richard (Louise Captein) Yntema and David (Esther Patrick) Yntema, the proud grandmother of Alexander (Stacy) Sereno, Samuel Yntema, Zane Yntema and Calvin Yntema, and the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was born in The Netherlands on March 8, 1923. She relocated with her husband when he pursued his career as a nuclear physicist at laboratories in Ottawa, Canada, Princeton NJ and Pittsburgh PA before settling in Western Springs near Argonne National Laboratory. She loved gardening, cooking and reading and traveled extensively with her husband and family. She was a loyal and steadfast member of the Western Springs Christian Reformed Church since 1956. She will be interred beside her late husband in Bronswood Cemetary. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating memorials to Doctors Without Borders or Elim Christian Services.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell Funeral Home
1458 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-0461
October 29, 2020
Deborah Solomon
