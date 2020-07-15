Ida Mayer passed away early morning July 7 in hospice at Lieberman. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; her son, Peter, his wife Mary, and their children, Madeleine and Margot. She was preceded in death by Richard her husband of 68 years. Also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews along with dear family friends.



Ida was a University of Michigan grad and avid golfer. She was proud of her career in training and development. Politics and current affairs were a passion.





