1/
Ida Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mayer passed away early morning July 7 in hospice at Lieberman. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; her son, Peter, his wife Mary, and their children, Madeleine and Margot. She was preceded in death by Richard her husband of 68 years. Also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews along with dear family friends.

Ida was a University of Michigan grad and avid golfer. She was proud of her career in training and development. Politics and current affairs were a passion.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved