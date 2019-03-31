Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Melidones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida "Haido" Melidones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ida "Haido" Melidones Obituary
Ida Melidones, nee Pantos, age 97, of Providence, RI, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late George and Loving Mother of Spero (Patricia) and Christ (JoAnn) Melidones. Devoted Daughter of the late Reverend Basil and Demetra Pantazopoulos; Proud Grandmother of Andrianna and Theodore Melidones; Dear Sister of the late Peter (the late Tina) Pantos, the late Helen (the late George) Chelos and the late William (Lillian) Pantos; Fond Aunt and Great-Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of St. John's Ladies Philoptochos Society. Services for Ida Melidones are completed at the time of this publication. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre located at 220 N. First Street in Wheeling, IL 60090.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.