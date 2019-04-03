|
Ida Melidones, nee Pantos, age 97, of Providence, RI, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late George and Loving Mother of Spero (Patricia) and Christ (JoAnn) Melidones. Devoted Daughter of the late Reverend Basil and Demetra Pantazopoulos; Proud Grandmother of Andrianna and Theodore Melidones; Dear Sister of Peter (the late Tina) Pantos, the late Helen (the late George) Chelos and the late William (Lillian) Pantos; Fond Aunt and Great-Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of St. John's Ladies Philoptochos Society. Services for Ida Melidones are completed at the time of this publication. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre located at 220 N. First Street in Wheeling, IL 60090.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019