Ida Mouscher, nee Hart, mother of Leslie M Batey, Dean Mouscher (Alina), Lisa Mouscher (Mark Dickson); Gramma of Kaili, Daniel and Sara Mouscher; Aunt of Dale Anne Reiss and Jonathan Michael Krost; a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Ida was one of a kind. She was full of joy and a sense of wonderment, a lover of nature, books, music and art, great wit and humor and a deep love of her family and tradition. A Chicagoan, born and raised in Hyde Park, Ida raised her children in South Shore and was active in the South Shore Commission Open House Committee. Volunteerism was a strong value and she was twice a semi-finalist in Chicago's Volunteer of the Year Award for her work with preschool children. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Donations in memory of Ida may be made to Morton Arboretum, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.