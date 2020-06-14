Ida Mouscher
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mouscher, nee Hart, mother of Leslie M Batey, Dean Mouscher (Alina), Lisa Mouscher (Mark Dickson); Gramma of Kaili, Daniel and Sara Mouscher; Aunt of Dale Anne Reiss and Jonathan Michael Krost; a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Ida was one of a kind. She was full of joy and a sense of wonderment, a lover of nature, books, music and art, great wit and humor and a deep love of her family and tradition. A Chicagoan, born and raised in Hyde Park, Ida raised her children in South Shore and was active in the South Shore Commission Open House Committee. Volunteerism was a strong value and she was twice a semi-finalist in Chicago's Volunteer of the Year Award for her work with preschool children. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Donations in memory of Ida may be made to Morton Arboretum, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved