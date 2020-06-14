August 17,1926 – June 3, 2020



Ida Mouscher (nee Hart) mother of Leslie M Batey, Dean Mouscher (Alina), Lisa Mouscher (Mark Dickson); Gramma of Kaili Mouscher and Daniel and Sara Mouscher; Aunt of Dale Anne Reiss and Jonathan Michael Krost and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Ida was one of a kind, full of joy and a sense of wonderment; a lover of nature, books, music and art, with wit and humor and a deep love of her family and tradition. A Chicagoan, born and raised in Hyde Park, Ida raised her children in South Shore and was active in the South Shore Open House Committee. Volunteerism was a strong value and she was twice a semi-finalist as Chicago's Volunteer of the Year for her work with preschool children. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Morton Arboretum or UNICEF.





