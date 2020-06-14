August 17,1926 – June 3, 2020
Ida Mouscher (nee Hart) mother of Leslie M Batey, Dean Mouscher (Alina), Lisa Mouscher (Mark Dickson); Gramma of Kaili Mouscher and Daniel and Sara Mouscher; Aunt of Dale Anne Reiss and Jonathan Michael Krost and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Ida was one of a kind, full of joy and a sense of wonderment; a lover of nature, books, music and art, with wit and humor and a deep love of her family and tradition. A Chicagoan, born and raised in Hyde Park, Ida raised her children in South Shore and was active in the South Shore Open House Committee. Volunteerism was a strong value and she was twice a semi-finalist as Chicago's Volunteer of the Year for her work with preschool children. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Morton Arboretum or UNICEF.
Ida Mouscher (nee Hart) mother of Leslie M Batey, Dean Mouscher (Alina), Lisa Mouscher (Mark Dickson); Gramma of Kaili Mouscher and Daniel and Sara Mouscher; Aunt of Dale Anne Reiss and Jonathan Michael Krost and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Ida was one of a kind, full of joy and a sense of wonderment; a lover of nature, books, music and art, with wit and humor and a deep love of her family and tradition. A Chicagoan, born and raised in Hyde Park, Ida raised her children in South Shore and was active in the South Shore Open House Committee. Volunteerism was a strong value and she was twice a semi-finalist as Chicago's Volunteer of the Year for her work with preschool children. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Morton Arboretum or UNICEF.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.