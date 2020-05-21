Ida Pentimone
Ida Pentimone, Age 86, nee Atria. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Kathy Henriksen, Jerry (Patty Langford), Patty (John) Webster and the late Joseph and she was like the "2nd mother" to Carol Pentimone and Marianne (Craig) Wirth. Cherished grandmother of Kristy, John, Haley, Carla, Joseph, Lisa and Katie. Dear sister of the late Joseph and the late Anthony Atria. Fond aunt and friend of many. A Private Funeral service will take place on Saturday May 23rd 2020. Those wishing to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines on Saturday should arrive at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge at 12 noon, YOU MUST REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE AT ALL TIMES AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY. The procession will drive by the casket at the graveside and then you must EXIT THE CEMETERY, NO EXCEPTIONS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, www.cpdmemorial.org, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
May 20, 2020
Mama P was the best! A beautiful soul inside and out! Always saw the best in everyone! You will be greatly missed...may she RIP. Heaven has gained another angel.Deepest condolences to the whole family.
Pinky Osinski
May 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Marchant
May 18, 2020
I have known Ida from the age of 22 and we met at the Navy Department. We had a group that met every month and then once a year would go downtown for dinner and at different times went to see plays. We did so many other things together and had such fun. Ida was one of the kindest people I have ever met and I loved her so very much. I will miss her dearly.
Marilyn Golden
Friend
May 18, 2020
Jerry, Kathy, Patty and all of the family, please accept my deepest sympathies for the loss of your mother & my dear sister in law, Ida. She was a strong and kind woman and she will be missed. Love and hugs from Uncle Dominic.
Dominic
Family
