Ida Pentimone, Age 86, nee Atria. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Kathy Henriksen, Jerry (Patty Langford), Patty (John) Webster and the late Joseph and she was like the "2nd mother" to Carol Pentimone and Marianne (Craig) Wirth. Cherished grandmother of Kristy, John, Haley, Carla, Joseph, Lisa and Katie. Dear sister of the late Joseph and the late Anthony Atria. Fond aunt and friend of many. A Private Funeral service will take place on Saturday May 23rd 2020. Those wishing to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines on Saturday should arrive at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge at 12 noon, YOU MUST REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE AT ALL TIMES AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY. The procession will drive by the casket at the graveside and then you must EXIT THE CEMETERY, NO EXCEPTIONS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, www.cpdmemorial.org, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.