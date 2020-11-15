1/
Ida T. Cosentino
Ida T. Cosentino nee Arquilla, 98; Devoted wife of the late Andrew; Beloved daughter of the late Elisa and the late Andrew Arquilla; Cherished mother of Diane (Jerry) Ferrazza; Loving grandmother of Joseph (Angela) Ferrazza and great-grandmother of Lizzie, Charlie and Max; Dear sister of the late Remo (the late Antoinette) Arquilla, the late Hugo (the late Winnie) Arquilla, the late Harry (the late Rose) Arquilla and the late Gloria (the late Sam) Viola; Fond aunt to many. All services and entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. Please omit flowers. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
