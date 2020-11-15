Ida T. Cosentino nee Arquilla, 98; Devoted wife of the late Andrew; Beloved daughter of the late Elisa and the late Andrew Arquilla; Cherished mother of Diane (Jerry) Ferrazza; Loving grandmother of Joseph (Angela) Ferrazza and great-grandmother of Lizzie, Charlie and Max; Dear sister of the late Remo (the late Antoinette) Arquilla, the late Hugo (the late Winnie) Arquilla, the late Harry (the late Rose) Arquilla and the late Gloria (the late Sam) Viola; Fond aunt to many. All services and entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. Please omit flowers. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.