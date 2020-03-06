Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Ida Trnoska

Ida Trnoska Obituary
Ida Trnoska, 88, passed away on March 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife to the late Daniel Trnoska, loving and devoted mother to Lisa (Andrew) Davidson, cherished grandmother to Alec and Amanda Davidson, sister to Abe (Phyllis) Stolarksy, the late Blanche Bavone, Carl (Judy) and Phillip Stolarsky, and loving aunt to many. She is also survived by her dedicated caregiver, Donna Williams. Visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60625, on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 10:30am. A funeral service will be held at 11am. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Shiva to follow at the Davidson home. For more information please call 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
