Ida W. Plofsky, nee Weiss, 82, of Chicago, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney. Loving mother of Jordan (JoAnn), Larry (Evie), and Nathan (David). Cherished Bubbe of Rachel (Ari), Sarah, David, Isaac, Jacob, and Shana. Great grandmother of Mika. Daughter of the late Dorothy and Nathan Weiss. Dear sister of Bernard and the late Harvey. Graveside service Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:30 am at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, IL 60706. Remembrances may be made to the . Info 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 20 to May 21, 2019
