Idea "Ida" Frazzetto, nee Cianfierra, age 85, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born in Pacentro, in the Abruzzo province of Italy, on November 3, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Alessandro and the late Maria Cianferra, nee Iezzi. As a child, Ida endured Allied bombings and the German occupation of her town during World War II. At the age of 21 she emigrated alone to the United States settling in Chicago. Ida was an accomplished seamstress, worked in several bridal salons, and never refused the many requests to do alterations for family and friends. In Chicago is where she met the love of her life, Joseph Frazzetto. They married in June 1958 and shared 60 wonderful years. While Ida certainly was an amazing cook, loved to garden, and took pride in the care of her home, her greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her husband, Joe, and her children, Mark (Cathy) Frazzetto, Charles (Janet) Frazzetto and Susan (John) Bleyer. She will be deeply missed by her six grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, Matthew, Alexander, Joseph and Maggie as well as her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Enio and his wife Maria, her sister Angelina and her husband Francesco. Ida's spirit, courage, and generosity will live on and be cherished in the hearts and souls of her loved ones and indeed everyone she has touched in her life.Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks S. of Roosevelt), Lombard, IL 60148. Prayers Friday, 8:45 AM from the funeral home to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main St. Lombard. Mass 9:30 AM. Entombment All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Info www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary