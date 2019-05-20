Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Idell P. Marver, nee Wiener, age 97 of Chicago, formerly of Evansville, IN; beloved wife of the late Sherman; loving mother of Jim Marver, Renee Marver, and Loui Marver; adored grandmother of Melissa, Ben, and Laura; cherished sister of the late Bernice Shapiro and the late Leonard Wiener; treasured aunt of Linda (David Canter) Hinshon-Canter, Libby (Byron Block) Shapiro, Jerry (Elaine Hughes) Marver, and Joel (Margo Massoud-Marver) Marver. Service Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment Wednesday, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Evansville, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Anshe Emet Synagogue, www.ansheemet.org, or , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
