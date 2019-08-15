Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Fabian Church
7450 W. 83rd Street
Bridgeview, IL
Ido B. Moisan, Jr., Age 89, US Navy Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Mary Ann, nee Opalka-Gimza. Loving father of Shannon Moisan, Pamela Ketza, John Gimza, Sandra Snaidauf, Richard Gimza, the late Karen Gimza and Andrew (Marilou) Gimza. Dear grandpa of 13 and dearest great-grandpa of 7. Dear brother of Larry (the late Loretta) Moisan, Louis (Colleen) Moisan, the late Peter (the late Jan) Moisan and the late Patsy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friend of many dancers. Active Saint Fabian Parishioner and Eucharistic Minister, Member of Pilgrim's Club and Cottilion Dance Club.

Visitation, Friday, August 16, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:30AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Fabian Church, 7450 W. 83rd Street, Bridgeview, Illinois for 11:30AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
