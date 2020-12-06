Ignacy Grabowski passed away on November 26, 2020. He had a long, happy, and successful career in commercial art. He worked with a number of leading art studios in Chicago: Aldens Studios, Nugent-Williams, Robert Snyder Associates, Hoover & Kern, Feldkamp-Malloy, and Capps Studio. He retired in 1997.He is survived by his wife Christine; daughters Maria T. Zbierski (Edward) and Barbara T. Ozog (Gregory); grandchildren Amber Zbierski Mazmanian (Nicholas), Justin Zbierski, Michael Ozog, and Daniel Ozog; great-granddaughters Astrid Mazmanian and Edith Mazmanian; brother-in-law Chester Haltman (Janet); and many nieces and nephews.Ignacy was born in 1921 in Feliksowka in Poland. During World War II, he was a German POW, escaped from a work camp, and was rescued by Americans. This led to his journey from Germany to Scotland, to England, and then finally, to Chicago.He and his wife were long-time members of the Polish Scouting Organization. They also were devout parishioners of St. Paul of the Cross in Park Ridge, where they regularly volunteered at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel.In his retirement, he enjoyed painting and retouching his own paintings. He also enjoyed traveling with his grandchildren.Due to coronavirus concerns, funeral services will be private. Funeral Info: Skaja Terrace Funeral Home (847) 966-7302 skaja@skajafuneralhomes.com