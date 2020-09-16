Ignaz Nickl, age 83; beloved husband of Anna, nee Speth; loving father of Irene (Jim) Watson, Peter (Nikki), Steve (Kari) and Carol (Chuck) Klemz; proud grandfather of Jeff, Jon, Mary, Michael, Jakob, Paul, Alex, Samantha, Megan, Caitlin and Kiley. Ignaz loved and lived for his grandchildren. Fond brother of Franz (Erna) Nickl and Amalia Kovasznay; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sat., Sept 19, 2020, 9:00-11:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. 847/394-2336