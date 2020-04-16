|
|
Ihor Wyslotsky, engineer, inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, died in Chicago on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home with his family at his side. Born in Slovakia in 1930, his family returned to their native Western Ukraine. As the family escaped to the West during WWII, they eventually settled in Argentina, where he graduated from the Instituto Universitario Aeronautico in Cordoba. He worked for Industrias Kaiser Argentina, and eventually immigrated to the United States where he became a citizen.
He pursued his American Dream to build his own company as he established TEC Inc. and then Redex Corp. His business career encompassed 53 years. Although his formal education was in aeronautical engineering he became a packaging industry champion creating systems to extend the freshness of perishable goods. He was awarded over 50 US patents.
His work and interests took him to many countries and he belonged to many professional organizations in Argentina, the United States, Israel, and Holland.
He supported activities that promoted reforms and independence of Ukraine by donating to Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, the Ukrainian Studies Program at the University of Illinois in Chicago, and in 1991 provided financial and organizational support for the re-establishment of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine.
He was a co-founder of the first America-Ukraine Business Council in 1991. For many years, he was a member of the America-Israel Chamber of Commerce Chicago, and at one time served as a member of the Board of Overseers of Harvard University.
Ihor spoke many languages fluently, English, Spanish, German, Ukrainian, Polish, Russian, Czech, and Hebrew. He is survived by his wife Marta Farion, his adult children Bohdan and Katria Wyslotsky, his stepsons Roman and Dr. Alex Forowycz, seven grandchildren, two sisters, and family members in the United States, Argentina, Ukraine, and Israel.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all services were private and at home. He will be buried next to his mother at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020