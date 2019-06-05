Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Ila Sher Obituary
Ila Esther Sher nee Pollock, 95, beloved wife of the late Jerome; loving mother of Michael (Corinne) Sher, Stephanie (late Gary) Kleiman and Keith (Kathy) Sher; proud grandmother of Kristin (Tim) Schmidt, Lindsay (Aaron) Beverwyk, Brian, Kevin, Justin (Christine) Sher, Lauren Goodwin, Jennifer (Matthew) Dowd and Joseph Kleiman; special great-grandmother of Annalise, Ian and Gavin Schmidt, Ezra and Riley Goodwin, Brayden, Ashton and Brooklyn Beverwyk, James and Neil Sher; dear sister of the late Minnie Pielet, Harry, Irwin, Morrie and Alvin Pollock. Funeral service Thursday 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice. Info: 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
