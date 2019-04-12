|
|
Ila Sue Stone, loving mother of Erma Goldberg (Peter Evans), Bonnie (Stuart Bazley), Bayli, Matt (Marita) and Beth passed away on April 8, 2019. Beloved aunt to Ivy Abrams, amazing grandmother to Andrew, Josh and Lauren. She was born February 26, 1934 in Waukegan, Ill., as Ila Sue Cohn. She lived in Lincolnwood before moving to Chicago and then Sarasota, Fla., with her beloved husband, Morton B. Stone. In 2017, she moved to Scottdale, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, www.helpfightra.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019