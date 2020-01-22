Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene B. Harris

Add a Memory
Ilene B. Harris Obituary
Professor Ilene B. Harris, age 75. Beloved wife of Professor Morton Harris. Sister of Ronnelle (Barry) Dainas. Loving aunt of many. Distinguished professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine-Department of Medical Education and Pathology Department. Service Wednesday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, UIC Ilene & Morton Harris Fund, Harker Hall, 1305 W. Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801, 217.333.0675. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now