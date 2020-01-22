|
Professor Ilene B. Harris, age 75. Beloved wife of Professor Morton Harris. Sister of Ronnelle (Barry) Dainas. Loving aunt of many. Distinguished professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine-Department of Medical Education and Pathology Department. Service Wednesday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, UIC Ilene & Morton Harris Fund, Harker Hall, 1305 W. Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801, 217.333.0675. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020