Ilene Gibrick, nee Liebovitz, age 71, beloved wife of the late Dennis Gibrick; loving mother of Brian (Randi) Sak, Michael Gibrick, and Nicole (Steven) Rubin; adored Nana of Brandon, Shane, Dylan, and Benjamin; devoted daughter of Sadelle Liebovitz and the late Nathan Liebovitz; cherished sister-in-law of Joey (Missy) Gibrick; dear aunt of Barry (Sarah) and Seth Gibrick; treasured great aunt of Brooklyn; special niece of Marshelle (Chris) Curtin; fond cousin of Jason (Rebecca) Curtin. Service Friday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019