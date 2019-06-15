|
Panagiotopoulos , Ilias Ilias Panagiotopoulos, passed away June 14, 2019 at age 81. Ilias was a lifetime resident of Waukegan since he immigrated from Greece in 1976.
Beloved husband of Ephy. Loving dad of Ted (Mariya), and Natasha (Michael) Gniot. Cherished grandfather of Simone and Mia Scigousky, and Kate, Luke, Micah and Emma Panagiotopoulos, Uncle of Mario Derderian. Ilias retired as the custodian from Libertyville High School.
Services will be private.
