Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilias Panagiotopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilias Panagiotopoulos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ilias Panagiotopoulos Obituary
Panagiotopoulos , Ilias Ilias Panagiotopoulos, passed away June 14, 2019 at age 81. Ilias was a lifetime resident of Waukegan since he immigrated from Greece in 1976.

Beloved husband of Ephy. Loving dad of Ted (Mariya), and Natasha (Michael) Gniot. Cherished grandfather of Simone and Mia Scigousky, and Kate, Luke, Micah and Emma Panagiotopoulos, Uncle of Mario Derderian. Ilias retired as the custodian from Libertyville High School.

Services will be private.

For information: 847-336-0127 or marshfuneralhome.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now