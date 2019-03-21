Home

Ilija "Eli" Djurisic, 78, husband, father, grandfather, friends to many; Son of the late Vojvoda Pavle Djurisic and the late Gorica (nee Bakic); Beloved husband of Lois; Loving father of Pavle "Paul" (Tamara) and Marko (Sheni); Cherished grandfather of Maya, Nikola, Luka and Sofia. Family and friends to meet for a Celebration of Life Friday, March 22, 2019, 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Skadarliya Restaurant, 9237 Ogden Ave., Brookfield, IL. Visitation to be held March 23, 2019, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 34520 E. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL with Opelo (Funeral Service) Internment and Dacha (Lunch) to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Gracanica please.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
