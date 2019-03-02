|
|
Ilija Simic, 92, at rest Feb. 28, 2019. Born July 20, 1926 in Yugoslavia, came to America in 1954 and has lived in Chicago for most of his life. Beloved husband of 65 years to Katerina Simic; Loving father of Tomislava (William) Schoeneman, Vesela Simic, Nadia (Keenan) Dreger and Katerina (Fred) Simic; 3 grandchildren, Samantha Patel, Jasmine Shevick and Adam Luchessi. Funeral at Noon, Monday, March 4 at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 N. Redwood Drive, Chicago with interment at Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimers Assn. Info: Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019