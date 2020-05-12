Ilse M. Schmidt (nee Bluemlein), 87, of Arlington Heights, valiantly fought a strep infection for 11 days before leaving this life to enter His presence on May 8, 2020. She was born May 5, 1933 in Chicago to the late George and Wilhelmina Bluemlein. Ilse was the wife of Ralph Schmidt; mother of Scott (Marcella) Schmidt, Kimberly (Dr. David) Fiedler, and Jacqueline (Kurt) Halverson; grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of one. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. There will be a private burial at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Arlington Heights.



Ilse taught Lutheran elementary school and played the organ for church services. She also gave piano lessons for over 60 years and was actively employed as an office administrator. She inspired others with her work ethic and commitment to serving family, friends and the Lord. When she took breaks from working and serving, Ilse traveled. She loved new places and experiences, and instilled her love for travel in each of her children and grandchildren through special Grandma trips. She is now on the trip of her lifetime with our Heavenly Father. Ilse lived by the Bible verse, "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord" ~Joshua 24:15





