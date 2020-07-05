Cantave, Dr. Immacula of Brookline, MA, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dr. Cantave was among the first admitted to Lycee des Jeunes filles. After graduation, she was admitted to medical school, at a time when there were fewer than 10 women doctors in the country. After completing medical school she began a residency at the Sanatorium, treating children and adults suffering from advanced tuberculosis. Upon emigrating to the US, she began a second residency in Pathology and was an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Medical School. In 1978, she was appointed Chief of Pathology at the West Side Veteran Administration Hospital in Chicago. As a member of AMHE (Association of Haitian Physicians Living Abroad), she was able to open doors to Haitian physicians wanting to practice in the US. A philanthropist and activist, she supported St Boniface Hospital in Fond des Blancs, Albert Scheitzer hospital in the Artibonite valley, OAMEC (Opening Access to Music Education for Children) and Resilient Sisterhood Project in Boston. A loving sister and generous aunt, she is survived by her sister Aline David and many nieces, nephews including Dr. Michele David. A funeral service will be held in Boston on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at First Parish Church, 382 Walnut St., Brookline, MA. Family and friends are welcome to join remotely at https://www.facebook.com/FirstParishBrookline/live
Interment, St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale.
Donations in Dr. Cantave's memory may be sent to Youth and Family Enrichment Services Inc.,1234 Hyde Park Ave, STE 104, Hyde Park, MA 02136, for the support of OAMEC or to the Resilient Sisterhood Project at 236 Huntington Ave, Suite 308, Boston, MA 02115.