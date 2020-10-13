Hong In-Ae was a long time Morton Grove resident who immigrated to the United States from Incheon, South Korea. "Halmuni" is remembered as remarkably devoted to her family who love her continuously and will miss her profoundly. Surviving is her daughter Mi-Ryung (Chong-Sup) Kim, 4 grandchildren: Nan (Don) Lee, Jin (Wes) Chang, Eunice (Dan) Shon and Mark Kim, 10 great-grandchildren: Samantha, Natalie, Daniel, Kaylen, Lauren, Holly, Ethan, Zoe, Chloe, and Christian.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.