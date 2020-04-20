|
Ina Berkley Robinson, nee Brandt, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Walter Edwin Berkley and the late Fred Robinson. Loving mother of Kent (Judith) Berkley and Leslie (Dean) Klassman. Proud grandmother of Brooke (Jonathan) Goldberg, Benjamin (Fiancee Becca Keene) Klassman, Kyle Berkley, Layne Berkley and Rae Berkley. Cherished great grandmother of Willow Goldberg. Dear sister of the late Loreli Cole-Redman. Adored step-mother of Diane (James) Albright. Endearing step-grandmother of Danny (Kristen) Albright and Ashley Albright. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made in her memory to Buddy Baseball, http://www.fcil.org. Due to the Pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020