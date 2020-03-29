|
Ina Elkins, nee Sampson of Northbrook, passed away peacefully at home. Preceded in death by her adoring husband Jim. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Johnson, her son Ron Elkins (Partner Richard Blake), four grandchildren: Abby (Chris) Bryant, Jessica Johnson, Jason Elkins, Marlee (Rusty) Chizhevsky, and four great grandchildren: Riley, Sadie, Caleb and Halle. Supported by her dear caregivers: Mary, Judy and Patricia. Services private. In Ina's memory, donations can be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.mymsaa.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020