Ina Ruth Hoffman nee Palman. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Hoffman. Loving mother of Jill Tracy, Valerie Hoffman and Eric Hoffman. Proud grandmother of Maia (Brett) Singer, Heather (Michael) King, Jason Fleming and Brian Hoffman. Cherished great grandmother of Elie, Joshua, Connor, Gabriel and Seth. Dear sister of Charlene (the late Honorable Richard) Salzman. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Memorials in her memory to Lieberman Center, 9700 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL 60076, www.cje.net
would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com