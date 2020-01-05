|
Inez D. Huchthausen, nee Deckwerth, 90, of Elmhurst; beloved wife of the late Edward H.; loving mother of William and Edward; cherished grandmother of Edward (Hannah), Alexis (Matt) Cosenza, Sabrina, Monica & Zachary; great grandmother of Mason, Brayden and Rigby. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd. Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020