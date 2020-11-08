Inez "Nessie" Roiter, age 60, adored daughter of Myrna and the late Donald Roiter; loving sister of Helene (Paul) Gottlieb and Bob (Jackie) Roiter; cherished aunt of Jordan (Bonnie) and Zach (fiancée Alexa Sapper) Gottlieb, Daniel and Scott Roiter; favorite niece of Edith Korman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Special Olympics
Chicago, www.sochicago.org
, Shir Hadash Synagogue, www.shir-hadash.org
or a charity of your choice
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.