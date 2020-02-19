|
Inga B. Lewis, 21, suddenly. Adored mother of Josiah. Dear daughter of Julie, nee Halpert, and Greg Lewis. Loving sister of Nikolai Zhmikov, Elena Movchan, Irina Zhmikova and Svetlana Zhmikova. Loving companion of her four-legged friend Yuki. Niece, cousin, and friend of many. Inga was adopted from Russia at one years old, and was very proud of her Russian heritage. She was a spark of life and people gravitated toward her. Her compassion was immeasurable. She was kind, soft hearted, and very musically talented. She was a devoted mother and daughter and will truly be missed by her friends and family. Visitation Friday, February 21, 4 PM to 9 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. A memorial service on Inga's behalf will be held on March 7, 2:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, 1427 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Inga's family for care and schooling of her son Josiah. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020