Ingeborg Wesserle

Visitation for Ingeborg "Inge" Wesserle, 93, will be held from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment following for family only. Ingeborg Clare Wesserle went to her heavenly home September 9, 2020, after spending 9 ½ years at Addolorata Villa. She was the only child of Marga and Emil Nilsson. She met Fritz while singing at the Germania Social Club where she was also honored as Miss Germany in 1950. They married on June 21, 1947, when Inge was only 20 years old. She became good friends with her sisters in law; Dorothy (Joe) and Edie (Tom). She was a wonderful aunt to 14 nieces and nephews. They had 4 children, Candice (John) Sloan, Julieann (Randy) Renn, the late Margo and Cynthia Boehm (John). She was the grandmother to Kirk, Kelly (Eric), Margo (Ike) Katie (Ryan) Guerric, Douglas (Jen) Nathan, and Alex. She also had 8 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandkids. Inge was a wonderful example of how to stay healthy. She belonged to the YMCA for many years, making lots of friends in her exercise and yoga classes. This and her interest in nutrition may have contributed to her longevity. She was the life of every Christmas celebration. While Inge accompanied on the piano, Fritz played the violin, and we All sang Christmas carols. Inge's passion was to make people smile with her great sense of humor. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. For Funeral info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com
