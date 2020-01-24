Home

John A Gentleman Mortuaries
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
(402) 293-0999
Ingrid Marie Jannetta


1953 - 2020
Ingrid Marie Jannetta Obituary
Ingrid Jannetta, nee Gerard, of Bellevue, NE, passed away on 1/15/2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born in June 1953 in Chicago, IL.

Ingrid is predeceased by her parents Robert and Mildred (Suomi) Gerard, and many beloved pets. She is survived by her spouse of 25 years, Michael Jannetta, her children Michael Thomas (Celine), Kristen Lucht (Dave), her 3 grandchildren Justin Thomas (Britney), Jadyn Thomas, and Gabrielle Lucht, her sisters Barbara Ramey and Roberta Gerard, her nieces Jennifer Pletsch (Rob) and Valerie Klepek, many other family and friends, and her carrot loving dog Sam.

Ingrid was a strong-willed woman who raised 2 strong, independent children. Though she lived in NE for over 20 years, her heart remained in Chicago.

She was passionate about family and genealogy; a true giving spirit she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. An ardent animal lover, there is a story that she once resuscitated her cat, Squeaky, bringing him back to life after an insulin overdose.

A celebration of her life is planned for her later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the or the ASPCA.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
