Innocenza Lanzillotta nee Cicerale, age 82, of Northfield, IL. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Lanzillotta. Loving mother of Domenico (Staci) Lanzillotta, Salvino (Michelle) Lanzillotta, and Diana (Jeffrey) Bobis. Proud grandmother of Nico Bobis. Dear sister of Rita (the late Andrea) Marini, Henry (Jerrie) Cicerale, and the late Eda (the late Michele) Beltrano. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091 Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019
