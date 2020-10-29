1/1
Ioanna Theodosis
Ioanna Theodosis, 79, of Sand Key Florida, formerly of Illinois

Loving wife and best friend of 58 years of Paul Theodosis; beloved mother of Dr. Steven P. (Maria) Theodosis, Dr. Franciska S. (Peter Simeakis) Theodosis; fond grandmother of Anna, Paul (Alexandra), Ariadne and Stelios; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Greece.

Due to COVID restrictions and for the health and safety of everyone the family will be planning a celebration of Ioanna's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Ioanna's name to The American Cancer Society.

For information please call Morizzo Funeral Home at (847)752-6444.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
