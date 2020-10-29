Ioanna Theodosis, 79, of Sand Key Florida, formerly of Illinois
Loving wife and best friend of 58 years of Paul Theodosis; beloved mother of Dr. Steven P. (Maria) Theodosis, Dr. Franciska S. (Peter Simeakis) Theodosis; fond grandmother of Anna, Paul (Alexandra), Ariadne and Stelios; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Greece.
Due to COVID restrictions and for the health and safety of everyone the family will be planning a celebration of Ioanna's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Ioanna's name to The American Cancer Society
