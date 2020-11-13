Iona Helen Harris, nee Bressler, age 77. Cherished wife of Martin Harris; devoted daughter of the late Daniel and Esther Bressler; dear sister-in-law of Howard Harris, Stuart Harris and Ellen Solis-Harris; fond cousin and co-worker to many; former Chicago Public School teacher for 39 years. Private family graveside services will be held Friday November 13th at 1:30 PM. Family and friends who can't attend the funeral can watch it live on Iona's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
