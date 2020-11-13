1/1
Iona Helen Harris
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iona Helen Harris, nee Bressler, age 77. Cherished wife of Martin Harris; devoted daughter of the late Daniel and Esther Bressler; dear sister-in-law of Howard Harris, Stuart Harris and Ellen Solis-Harris; fond cousin and co-worker to many; former Chicago Public School teacher for 39 years. Private family graveside services will be held Friday November 13th at 1:30 PM. Family and friends who can't attend the funeral can watch it live on Iona's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com , or anytime after the service. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved