Ione Culler passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at her home in Westchester, Illinois. She was the daughter of Joseph Cullinan and Mary V. Henry, born November 7, 1925. Ione studied singing with opera stars Rosa Raisa and Giacomo Rimini and graduated from Mundelein College in 1947 with a degree in music education. She is survived by her daughter Joan Culler, son Paul (Carole) Culler, granddaughter Katie (Jason) Dilbeck, and great-grandson Aidan Dilbeck. Her husband Col. Bert J. Culler and granddaughter Carolynn Culler Hladilek preceded her in death. She will be remembered for her love of beauty, extraordinary generosity, and loving concern for all. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Her children rise up and praise her; her husband, too, extols her: "Many are the women of proven worth, but you have excelled them all." --Proverbs 31:28-29
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019