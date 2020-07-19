1/1
Ira H. Berger
Ira H. Berger, 77, adored and adoring husband and best friend of Barbara; beloved father of Heidi Rodino and Gayle Glazer; dearly loved father-of-choice of Susan (Jason) Millner and Andrew Carter; fun and loving Poppy of Ryan Rodino, Sarah (Jared) Forde, Jacob and Andrew Rodino, Sammy and Dylan Glazer, Amelia, AJ, Sadie and Elliott Millner; brother of Francine Jacobs; brother-in-law and friend of Paul (Christine), Stewart, and Alan (Debbie) Greenfield. Ira's sense of humor, steadfast loyalty, and powerful love gained him a legion of friends and golf partners throughout his life. His 1000-watt smile lit our world and it will never be the same without him. Contributions in Ira's memory may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice. Services are private but can be livestreamed. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
