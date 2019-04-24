Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ira Harold Sitnick Obituary
Ira Harold Sitnick, age 67, passed away on Sunday, April 22nd 2019; he was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and recently moved to Wheeling, Illinois to be closer to family. Ira is survived by his sister Sheila (Les Sgnilek) Kidder; niece Allison (Robert) Brill; nephew Seth (Aqeela) Kidder and grandnieces; Anna, Olivia, Avery and Charlotte. He was predeceased by his parents Artie and Miriam Sitnick and brother-in-law Richard Kidder. The funeral and burial will be held in New York on Monday, April 29th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Dr. Northbrook Illinois 60062, www.cancerwellness.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
