|
|
Ira J. Stone, 95, beloved son of the late Abe and Etta Stone; loving husband and best friend for almost 50 years of the late Marjorie Stone, née Leventhal; devoted father of Jack (Sheryl) Stone, Dr. Arvey Stone (Dr. Leslie Brookfield), and Ronna Stone (Tim Smith); proud grandfather of Adam Stone, Noah Stone, Joshua Stone (Jennie Kuckertz), Ariel Stone, Tobyn Smith, Aaron Smith, and Corey Smith; fond uncle and dear friend of many. Ira was a proud life-long Southsider and a WWII Veteran. A funeral service will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd. Wilmette, IL on Thursday, January 30th at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Oak Woods Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the , OR the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020