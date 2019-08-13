|
Ira Martin Grais, MD age 79, of Lincolnwood, IL passed away quietly at home on 8/11/19. Son of Benjamin and Ruth Grais, He married the love of his life, Renee (nee Goldman) on March 19, 1961. He is survived by his wife Renee, three children, Sheri (Chris) Tokarczyk, Robin Speizman, and Ben (Charna) Grais, ten grandchildren, Samantha (Collin) Thatcher, Rachel, Kevin, Zachary, Brent, Max, Tani, Shayna, Gabriel, and Bella. Funeral services: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL at 2pm on Wednesday, August 14th. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, please see Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home for donation info. For other info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019